Road improvements near future Amazon site in Sidney to cost almost $5 million

Sidney announced Monday it will cover 40 per cent of the $4.9 million estimated cost of road improvements near the future site of the Amazon distribution centre. Victoria Airport Authority will also contribute 40 per cent while North Saanich will cover the remaining 20 per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)

The public purse will cover the majority of infrastructure improvements necessitated largely by the arrival of Amazon on the Saanich Peninsula.

Sidney, North Saanich and the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) on Monday jointly announced a memorandum of understanding to build a roundabout at the intersection of Beacon Avenue West and Galaran Road.

The project will also see the realignment of Stirling Avenue to the roundabout. The estimated cost of the project is $4.9 million, with Sidney and VAA paying 40 per cent of the costs and North Saanich 20 per cent.

The announcement came four months after the online retail giant was confirmed as the tenant of the building, now under construction on land bounded by Beacon Avenue West, McDonad Park Road and Galaran Road.

The warehouse proposal sparked concerns last spring about the suitability of local infrastructure to handle increased traffic from a distribution centre. While lacking direct control over the application, Sidney council previously passed a motion that paved the way for the roundabout project and the realignment of Stirling Way.

Monday’s release was silent on any direct financial contribution from building developer York Realty, or what Sidney and VAA have in past called “other stakeholders,” which could presumably include Amazon.

As York Realty’s direct relationship is with VAA – the development is on federal land – “the (municipality) does not have the same rights and abilities as we would with a developer on private land within the Town,” Sidney’s chief administrative officer Randy Humble said.

Humble suggested VAA’s 40 per cent contribution could be collected from developers of various projects that have or will impact traffic in the area, but only VAA could confirm this. “Since the need for these improvements is the result of several developments over the last decade, along with future anticipated development in the area, it would not be reasonable for one project to pay for the (entire) project,” he said.

Black Press has reached out to VAA, York Realty and Amazon for additional comment.

The press release appears to downplay any immediate link between the arrival of Amazon and the pending improvements.

“The need for a roundabout in this key traffic corridor was first identified approximately 20 years ago when a gas station was proposed for the corner of Beacon Avenue West and Pat Bay Highway,” it reads. “Since then, concerns about traffic management in this area have increased, including during proposals for Sidney Crossing, Sandown Park, and the Amazon distribution centre.”

Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith called the roundabout a “much-needed improvement” to West Sidney’s transportation infrastructure. “Our future looks brighter when we have the infrastructure to support economic growth and the needs of residents in our wider community,” he said in the release.

Victoria Airport Authority president/CEO Geoff Dickson added his organization is pleased to partner with Sidney and North Saanich on this infrastructure. “Victoria Airport Authority recognizes the impact the development on airport lands may have on the road system,” he said. “This funding partnership and investment will improve traffic flow in the community.”

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr also welcomed the project. “This efficient roundabout design will benefit Saanich Peninsula residents and local businesses, and improve vehicle, pedestrian, and cyclist safety,” he said.

Work on detailed designs is expected to get underway soon, with completion of the roundabout and realignment targeted for fall 2023.

