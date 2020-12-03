Traffic will be affected as View Royal does road work from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5 on the Island Highway at Wilfert Road. (Image courtesy Town of View Royal)

Road work hinders traffic in View Royal on Island Highway at Wilfert Road

Work scheduled for Dec. 3 to 5, weather dependent

The Town of View Royal is doing road work from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5 on the Island Highway at Wilfert Road.

Eastbound lanes will be affected, with single-lane traffic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The work schedule depends on the weather, and using an alternate route is recommended.

Emergency vehicles will be treated with the utmost priority and will have immediate access if required. Traffic control persons will be in the work zone to assist pedestrians and cyclists.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the work zone.

