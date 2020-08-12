Work will take place on Prospect Lake Road along Calvert Park. (Photo via the District of Saanich)

Roadside barriers, amphibian fencing to be installed along Prospect Lake Road

Crews on-site 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., traffic impacts expected through September

A number of road safety improvement projects are on the way for Prospect Lake Road, and the District of Saanich is warning drivers and cyclists to expect traffic impacts and construction crews on the roadway.

Work is underway on Prospect Lake Road to implement recommendations that came out of a road safety audit. On Aug. 5, rumble strips were installed from the 4000-block of Prospect Lake Road to the 4100-block as a traffic calming measure and new signage has been posted. Next, the district plans to begin installing roadside barriers and amphibian fencing along sections of Prospect Lake Road through August and into September.

Safety audit of Saanich's Prospect Lake Road greenlights traffic calming, speed-reduction measures

As part of a pilot project recommended by the road safety audit, roadside barriers will be installed on Prospect along Calvert Park to test the concept of narrowing the road to one lane with an advance yield. According to the district, the result will be a stretch of road that operates like a single-lane bridge.

In early August, Mayor Fred Haynes told Black Press Media he hopes the “innovative” traffic calming tactic will not only make the road safer but increase travel time on Prospect Lake Road and encourage drivers to use the highway instead.

Rumble strips installed on Prospect Lake Road as part of Saanich's safety improvement plan

The district says crews will be working near Calvert Park from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and traffic will be single-lane, alternating directions while work takes place.

Amphibian fencing will also be installed along Calvert Park due to “high volumes of amphibian [such as frogs] crossings that have been tracked” in the area.

Anyone with questions is invited to contact the Saanich Engineering department at 250-475-5575.

