Rock work closes Highway 1 in Langford for spurts

Friday closures could delay drivers up to 20 minutes

Crews deal with a rock slide on the Malahat section of Highway 1 in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rock scaling work will close the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford for brief stints Friday.

Work between Finlayson Arm Road and the West Shore Parkway is expected to cause delays of up to 20 minutes on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The work comes after traffic in the area was halted in both directions for less than an hour on Feb. 28 around 2:30 p.m. for a rockslide. After a geo-technical investigation, the route opened again before 3:30 p.m. that day.

