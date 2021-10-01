Rolling road closures set across Greater Victoria for Saturday cycling event

Greater Victoria will see rolling road closures across the region while cyclists take part in Tour de Victoria Saturday (Oct. 2). (Tour de Victoria)

Various roads will be temporarily closed throughout Greater Victoria Saturday (Oct. 2) as Tour de Victoria cyclists take on routes around the region.

Rolling closures will run between 7:20 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Saanich to the Highlands and everywhere in between. Up to 2,000 cyclists are expected to take part in the event and police will be on scene along the route to help minimize traffic disruptions.

Any residents who live on roads being used by cyclists will still be able to access their homes. Traffic control personnel will allow them through when there is a break in riders.

The road closures by region are as follows:

Victoria

From 7:20 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction cyclists will be travelling on Belleville Street, Government Street, Wharf Street, Johnson Street and the Johnson Street Bridge.

From 11:10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Full road closures on Crescent Road, Hollywood Crescent, Dallas Road and waterfront perimeter of James Bay including Erie Street, St. Lawrence Street, Kingston Street, Montreal Street, Quebec Street, Pendray Street and Belleville Street.

Esquimalt

From 7:30 a.m. to 7:55 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Esquimalt Road, Harbour Road, Tyee Road, Skinner Street and Craigflower Road.

Oak Bay

From 10:50 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.: Full road closure on Beach Drive and King George Terrace. Access to Royal Victoria Yacht Club, Oak Bay Marina, Oak Bay Beach Hotel and Victoria Golf Club will be controlled by Traffic Control Personnel.

View Royal

From 7:35 a.m. to 7:55 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Island Highway and Old Island Highway.

From 8:40 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Atkins Avenue and Burnside Road West.

Colwood

From 7:45 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Ocean Boulevard, Lagoon Road and Metchosin Road.

Langford

From 8:25 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Happy Valley Road, Glen Lake Road, Langford Parkway, Jacklin Road, Goldstream Avenue and Atkins Avenue.

Metchosin

From 7:55 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Metchosin Road, Duke Road, William Head Road, Lombard Drive, Rocky Point Road, East Sooke Road, Kangaroo Road, Liberty Drive, Lindholm Road and Happy Valley Road.

Sooke

From 8:10 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Rocky Point Road, East Sooke Road and Gillespie Road.

Highlands

From 8:55 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Munn Road. Northbound traffic only, in same direction as cyclists, on Millstream Lake Road and Ross Durrance Road (between Munn Road and Willis Point Road). Two-way traffic permitted on Willis Point Road, as directed by traffic personnel, to allow residents from Millstream Road and Willis Point Road to exit to Wallace Drive.

Saanich

From 8:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Burnside Road West, Prospect Lake Road and Munn Road.

From 9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Wallace Drive.

West of Pat Bay Highway from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Old West Saanich Road, Spartan Road, Prospect Lake Road, Burnside Road, Charlton Road, Granville Avenue, Hastings Street, North Road, Hector Road, Conway Road, Quayle Road, Beaver Lake Road, West Saanich Road (two-way traffic permitted), Old West Saanich Road, Oldfield Road, Brookleigh Road and Hamsterly Road. Two-way traffic will be permitted on Interurban Road, controlled by traffic personnel, with cars prohibited from passing cyclists. Northbound traffic only on Doyle Road, Forest Hill Road and Elkwood Road.

Pat Bay Highway and Sayward Road from 10:00 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.: The intersection will be controlled by traffic personnel. Traffic will still be able to travel the Pat Bay Highway both northbound and southbound, but some delays expected. Eastbound traffic on Sayward Road will be closed on both sides of the Pat Bay Highway.

East of Pat Bay Highway from 10:00 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.: Vehicle traffic is permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Sayward Avenue, Cordova Bay Road, Ash Road, Grandview Drive, Ferndale Road, Gordon Head Road, Arbutus Road, Queenswood Drive, Telegraph Bay Road and Cadboro Bay Road (two-way traffic allowed where needed between Sinclair Road and Beach Drive).

Central Saanich

From 9:25 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Wallace Drive, Garden Gate Drive, Benvenuto Avenue, West Saanich Road (two-way traffic permitted) and Old West Saanich Road.

