Rollover crash impacting traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

Significant delays are impacting the Trans-Canada Highway after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Helmcken.
Emergency crews are on scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: We are on scene for a single-vehicle collision on Hwy 1 near Helmcken. While the highway remains open, traffic is experiencing heavy delays. We are working quickly to remove the vehicle from the road. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/18m53Dbrdc
— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) January 12, 2023
More to come.
