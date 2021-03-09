A three-vehicle collision on Tillicum Road between Burnside Road West and Maddock Avenue snarled afternoon traffic on March 9. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

UPDATED: Three-vehicle crash, truck rollover in Saanich snarls afternoon traffic

Expect delays as police divert drivers on Tillicum Road

Saanich police closed Tillicum Road in both directions between Maddock Avenue and Burnside Road West following a three-vehicle crash that resulted in a truck rollover.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (March 9) in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road and involved three vehicles – one of which was a truck that flipped onto its side.

Tow trucks are on the way but delays are expected in the area as officers close down lanes and work to get the roadway cleared, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Traffic is impacted and police are diverting drivers off Tillicum Road.

“This will take some time to clear” so drivers are advised to find another route home this evening, Anastasiades said.

As of 3:45 p.m., no serious injuries had been reported and the cause remains under investigation.

More to come.

Saanich Police Department

