Roots of Sidney church date back to 1920 and beyond

A Sidney church marked its 100th anniversary with one hundred rings of its historic bell on Sunday.
On Nov. 7, 1920, members of the Wesley Methodist Church completed a ceremonial march to the corner of Fifth Street and Queens Avenue (now Malaview Avenue) to officially join with the members of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church to become St. Paul’s Union Church. It changed its official to St. Paul’s United Church on June 10, 1925.
The congregation dedicated the current building in February 1962 with the original church demolished in 1967.
The complete physical synthesis of the two congregations, however, finished in 1984 with the completion of the tower featuring the bell from the old Methodist church. After some 50 years in storage, it was finally able to ring out again in announcing the start of service.
The tradition has carried into the present with the bell ringing each Sunday before the 10:30 a.m. service.
The congregation now counts around 120 members and services have been online since mid-March.
