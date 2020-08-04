Rottweiler found roaming Campbell River landfill gets emergency knee surgery

Over $7,000 has been raised to help Momoa so far, exceeding the SPCA’s goal of $4,430. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

BC SPCA are thankful for the outpouring of donations to help a dog found roaming the Campbell River landfill recover from a knee injury.

The two-year-old Rottweiler named Momoa was found at the landfill by a good samaritan, who coaxed the dog into their vehicle and drove him to the pound. Animal control contacted the BC SPCA and Momoa was transferred to the Comox SPCA where volunteers saw that something was very wrong.

Momoa was limping on his hind leg, barely putting any weight on it, according to press release from the BC SPCA. Upon being examined, vets found he had a full tear in his right hind ACL, an injury that could have happened in February or March.

“It’s so heartbreaking to think he may have been abandoned at a dump instead of being brought to the shelter straight away,” said BC SPCA representative Ashley Dent in the release. “He seems to know we are here to help him and is so grateful to the branch staff, giving kisses to everyone whenever he can!”

Momoa will be undergoing surgery to help stabilize his leg. To help cover the costs, pet insurance company PetSecure has offered to match donations up to $2,000 to go towards Momoa’s recovery. Any funds received that go over the amount needed for Momoa will be put towards future injured animals.

“The staff have fallen for this gentle giant! He’s cuddly, happy go lucky and very loving. Despite his injuries, Momoa will make sure to limp over to anyone who is nearby for pets with a big goofy smile,” Dent said. “We are so grateful that he was discovered and is now getting the medical care and love he needs.”

The group’s fundraising goal to help Momoa has far surpassed the original goal of $4,430, which would cover his surgery, medication, treatment, regular health check, and daily care until he’s ready for adoption. As of Tuesday (Aug. 4) afternoon, over $7,000 has been raised. All additional funds will be set aside for future animals in need.

Donations can be made at the BC SPCA website.

