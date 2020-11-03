Colwood’s Royal Bay Secondary evacuated following gas smell

Royal Bay Secondary School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a gas smell in the building. Emergency services has been notified. (Black Press Media file photo)

Students and staff from Royal Bay Secondary in Colwood are being evacuated following a gas smell in the building Tuesday morning.

The Sooke School District tweeted at 10:54 a.m. that there are no injuries and emergency services have been notified.

Students and staff at #SD62 Royal Bay Secondary are currently being evacuated due to a gas smell. Emergency services have been notified. We will update when we have more information. All is ok, no one is injured. — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) November 3, 2020

