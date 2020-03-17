The Royal BC Museum will close as of 5 p.m. on March 17. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royal BC Museum closes due to COVID-19 situation

Doors will shut as of 5 p.m. on March 17

Anyone hoping to catch the wildlife photography exhibit at the Royal BC Museum (RBCM) will have to do so today; after 5 p.m. on March 17 the museum will close until further notice in response to the COVID-19 situation.

“The Royal BC Museum has received direction from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture that the museum precinct should close to the public,” reads an online statement on the museum’s website.

This will affect all on-site partners, including the IMAX, Mungo Martine House, the Royal Museum Shop, Sequoia Coffee and food trucks.

ALSO READ: Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria

“We look forward to getting back to our regularly scheduled programming as soon as it is reasonable to do so. We understand that our temporary closure affects our visitors, members, staff and volunteers. We are taking steps to minimize the impacts as much as possible.”

Anyone who has made recent ticket purchases can contact the box office at 250-356-7226 for a refund.

In the meantime, people can still access museum resources online through its learning portal, Youtube channel and online collection databases.

For more information visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

CoronavirusRoyal BC Museum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next
Next story
‘Man with rifle’ nothing more than vet seeking to innoculate deer in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Where are they now? Leap year baby from 1974 living in Australia since 18

Gap year turns into new life path for 56-year-old

Royal BC Museum closes due to COVID-19 situation

Doors will shut as of 5 p.m. on March 17

Langford mom of five sick children struggles to get COVID-19 tests

Family stayed in hotels in February due to flooding, told they don’t meet criteria for screening

Vancouver Island YMCA/YWCA locations close in response to COVID-19

Child care, fitness centres and programs suspended indefinitely

Oak Bay closes rec centres effective Tuesday

Oak Bay, Saanich latest to close facilities to prevent spread of COVID-19

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘An opportunity for organizations that may have been resistant to that idea to try it on for size’

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

COVID-19: Ahousaht First Nation closes community to non-residents

“We’re really being proactive on this,” Ahousaht Elected Chief Greg Louie.

Most Read