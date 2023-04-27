Royal Roads, nearby elementary school briefly locked down, police on scene

Tweets from John Stubbs Memorial School in Colwood say police are on the scene

West Shore RCMP and military police have placed John Stubbs Memorial School into a lock down, SD62 said in a tweet just after 3:15 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

John Stubbs Memorial School was briefly locked down under the direction of military police and the West Shore RCMP, and Royal Roads University issued a shelter in place order on Thursday (April 27) afternoon.

Announcing the lockdown in a tweet published just after 3:15 p.m., Sooke School District 62 said students and staff are safe inside the building, and students who had already boarded their busses are being “escorted to a safe location,” under the supervision of their bus driver.

The district said it has notified families of students directly and more information will be released “as soon as possible.”

In a similar tweet published just after, Royal Roads University said it was issuing a shelter in place order on campus due to “an unfolding incident on campus.”

URGENT ALERT: SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER ISSUED

There is an unfolding incident on campus. RCMP is here and handling the situation. Please shelter in place if you are on campus. Visitors should avoid coming to campus. Watch for updates. #yyj — Royal Roads (@RoyalRoads) April 27, 2023

The university said the RCMP is on the scene “handling the situation.”

Those on campus are encouraged to shelter in place, and visitors are advised to avoid coming to campus.

In a tweet published just after 3:30 p.m., the West Shore RCMP said they are investigating an incident which occurred in a park near the school, prompting a brief hold and secure order, which has since been lifted.

Police are investigating an incident that took place in the park near John Stubbs School, the school was placed into a hold and secure for a short period of time. At 3:30 pm, hold and secure was lifted, thank you for your patience, more details will be provided in a media release… — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) April 27, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Royal Roads confirmed the situation had been resolved and shared links to counseling services available for students and staff.

UPDATE: We now have confirmation from the RCMP that the police situation has been resolved. The shelter-in-place order is now lifted. #yyj #colwood — Royal Roads (@RoyalRoads) April 27, 2023

