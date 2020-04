Royal Roads will be making a ‘major announcement’ in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 27. (Contributed by Royal Roads University)

Royal Roads University is set to make a major announcement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 27.

Complexity science professor Thomas Homer-Dixon will address the current pandemic and share how it could potentially lead to a tipping point for humanity’s collective values, institutions and technologies – one that could put the world on a better path to the future.

