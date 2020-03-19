Cameron Hope, general manager of the Victoria Royals, says hockey can wait — for now. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Royals fans encouraged to keep tickets to cancelled games for next year’s season

Final standings for 2019-20 WHL regular season determined using win percentages

Following the conclusion of the WHL 2019-20 regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Victoria Royals cancelled the four remaining games.

The final standings for the 2019-20 WHL regular season will be determined using win percentages for all clubs. This means the Victoria Royals concluded the season third in the B.C. Division with a record of 32-24-6-2 for 72 points in 64 games and a win percentage of 0.563.

READ ALSO: WHL pauses season amid COVID-19 concerns, Victoria Royals cancel weekend games

According to a statement, the league will continue to monitor ongoing public health developments and will make “every possible effort to conduct the WHL playoffs at a later date.”

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the three cancelled home games, as these tickets will be valid for the 2020 WHL playoffs or the 2020-21 WHL regular season.

All Royal ticket pack members will receive full details as part of their 2020-21 renewal package to be sent out at a later date.

READ ALSO: BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

“This is time for all of us to do all we can to support the health and welfare of everyone in our community and beyond. We are hopeful that we will be able to forge ahead with the WHL playoffs when the time is right. For now, hockey can wait,” said Cameron Hope, Victoria Royals president and general manager.

For further ticket information call the Royals’ Ticketing Office at 250-220-7889 or email tickets@victoriaroyals.com.


Coronavirus

