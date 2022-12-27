The Chris Millington Band will play Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on Dec. 31 to help ring in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)

The Chris Millington Band will play Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on Dec. 31 to help ring in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)

R&B band to rock in 2023 at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre

The Chris Millington Band will supply the sounds during New Year’s dinner and dance

The Chris Millington Band will help ring in 2023 at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre.

The band — which has been entertaining for three decades — will play centre’s Bodine Hall as part of a dinner and dance catered by Island Culinary Service from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The ticket price includes party favours, a buffet dinner featuring roast beef, champagne for a traditional toast and a photo booth.

And, of course, lots of music from a seven-piece band.

RELATED: Debut arts and culture festival coming to Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood

“We perform tunes from Patti Labelle and Jennifer Lopez to Pharell Williams and Bruno Mars, Earth Wind and Fire, Joe Cocker and Christopher Cross and tons of R&B,” said Chris Millington, the band’s name-sake. “We make no bones about it (in trying to) keep the dance floor packed. The set list is determined by having watched audience reactions from years of live performances. We want the audience to have a great evening with lots fun. Lets party.”

EntertainmentSidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cowichan Tribes properties under evacuation alert due to flooding

Just Posted

The Chris Millington Band will play Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on Dec. 31 to help ring in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
R&B band to rock in 2023 at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre

Father-daughter duo Dan and Millie Del Villano volunteer at Reynolds secondary’s 2022 tree chipping event – an environmentally friendly fundraiser for the school’s music program. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tree chipping across Greater Victoria funds key charities

The CRD is asking residents to avoid entering the water between Hollywood Place and Cook Street, including Clover Point. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
CRD: Avoid shorelines from Hollywood Place to Cook Street

The Victoria Gizeh Shrine Clown Unit is hosting its annual tree-chipping fundraiser by donation on Jan. 2 and 3 to raise funds for the Montreal Shriner Children’s Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
Shrine clown unit hosting tree chipping fundraiser in View Royal Jan. 2 and 3

Pop-up banner image