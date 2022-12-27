R&B band to rock in 2023 at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre

The Chris Millington Band will supply the sounds during New Year’s dinner and dance

The Chris Millington Band will play Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on Dec. 31 to help ring in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)

The Chris Millington Band will help ring in 2023 at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre.

The band — which has been entertaining for three decades — will play centre’s Bodine Hall as part of a dinner and dance catered by Island Culinary Service from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The ticket price includes party favours, a buffet dinner featuring roast beef, champagne for a traditional toast and a photo booth.

And, of course, lots of music from a seven-piece band.

RELATED: Debut arts and culture festival coming to Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood

“We perform tunes from Patti Labelle and Jennifer Lopez to Pharell Williams and Bruno Mars, Earth Wind and Fire, Joe Cocker and Christopher Cross and tons of R&B,” said Chris Millington, the band’s name-sake. “We make no bones about it (in trying to) keep the dance floor packed. The set list is determined by having watched audience reactions from years of live performances. We want the audience to have a great evening with lots fun. Lets party.”

EntertainmentSidney