A Honda CRV was travelling north on the highway near Parksville on March 18, when a wheel from a southbound trailer fell off, jumped the median and struck the front end of the SUV. (Mandy Moraes photo).

Runaway wheel crashes through window of SUV on highway near Parksville

One person taken to hospital

A runaway loose wheel on the Island Highway outside Parksville brought northbound traffic to a standstill on Thursday, March 18.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., Oceanside RCMP officers responded to a call involving a single-vehicle crash along Highway 19 near the Parksville bypass, just pass exit 46.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP confirmed that on arrival, police found a Honda CRV with significant damage to the windshield and front end of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle highway collision in Ladysmith sends three to hospital

“The driver of the SUV was uninjured, however, the passenger received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital,” wrote Rose in an email to PQB News.

Police determined a wheel from a southbound trailer, being towed by a pickup truck, had fallen off, jumped the median and hit the windshield of the northbound Honda.

Rose confirmed that the driver of the pickup was issued a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act.

ParksvilleRCMPTraffic

