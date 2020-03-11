Saanich awards $8M to start Shelbourne Street improvements

Work on Phase 1 to begin mid-2020, expected to take 18 months to complete

On March 9, Saanich council awarded an $8M tender for Phase 1 of the Shelbourne Street Improvements Project which stemmed from several years of consultation with residents. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

Saanich council awarded an $8-million tender to Ralmax Contracting Ltd. for Phase 1 of the Shelbourne Street Improvements Project (SSIP).

A tender was issued in December 2019 seeking contractors to complete the multi-year upgrade project on Shelbourne Street between Torquay Drive and North Dairy Road.

The street improvement project stemmed from consultation with residents as part of the Shelbourne Valley Action Plan addresses the “most immediate mobility and transportation challenges” on Shelbourne Street, Mayor Fred Haynes told Black Press Media in December.

Tender offers for Phase 1 – from Torquay Drive to Garnet Road– ranged from just over $8 million to nearly $13 million. Ralmax Contracting Ltd. proposed the lowest cost – $8,087,513 plus GST – which District staff recommended for council consideration. On March 9, council unanimously approved the tender to Ralmax Contracting Ltd.

According to the staff report, funding for the project is available through the water utility, sanitary sewer utility, drainage and transportation capital budgets.

As the project includes several time-consuming goals including new sidewalks, repaving, improved cycling and transit facilities and updated underground utilities, the work is split into three 12-18 month phases set to take place between 2020 and 2023.

Phase 1 is expected to begin in mid-2020 and take more than a year to complete. Work will include new sidewalks, repaving, improved cycling and transit facilities, updated underground utilities and traffic signals and the construction of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Feltham and Cedar Hill roads.

Phase 2 work is expected to take place in 2021 from Pear Street to North Dairy Road and on the University of Victoria cycle connector. The final phase of the project will focus on the middle segment – from McKenzie Avenue to Pear Street – and is expected to begin in 2022.

