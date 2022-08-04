Saanich bottle-sorting business robbed by masked men

Police officers, helped by the Integrated Canine Service, were unable to locate two suspects who robbed the Bottle Depot on Quadra Street on Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two men remain at large following the robbery of a Saanich bottle-sorting business Wednesday (Aug. 3) evening.

Saanich police responded to a robbery in progress just before 5 p.m. at the Bottle Depot in the 3900 block of Quadra Street. The two suspects, both wearing Halloween-style masks, entered the business and assaulted at least one employee and taking the till containing cash.

Another employee was pepper sprayed while chasing the suspects as they ran out of the store, police stated. Both suspects fled the area on foot, heading south on Quadra Street. A search assisted by the Integrated Canine Service was unsuccessful in locating either suspect.

Witnesses said they saw the suspects drive and park a grey Honda Civic hatchback in the depot’s parking lot, which police later seized as evidence.

The suspects are described as between 20 and 30 years old, wearing black outfits and Halloween masks.

Anyone with information, including dashboard camera footage, is encouraged to contact the Saanich police at 250-475-4321. Anonymous reports can be made to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

