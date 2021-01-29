(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich calls on province to increase transit funding to evolve service, meet climate goals

Increased ridership, electric buses required for Saanich to meet climate targets

Saanich council will lend its support to the evolution of public transit in the region by calling on the province to increase funding for the Victoria Regional Transit Commission (VRTC).

On Jan. 18, councillors unanimously agreed to write to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to ask that the VRTC’s 2021 budget requests be approved along with additional funding to adequately support the 10-year plan.

The VRTC approved its 10-year vision document in November 2020. It outlines key goals including expanding service, deploying electric buses and constructing a new Uptown Exchange. Council approved a motion by Coun. Nathalie Chambers to support the funding requests because expanding and improving transit service within the region is necessary for the municipality to meet its climate targets.

READ ALSO: Rapid bus system could increase frequency, reliability in Greater Victoria

According to a presentation by Rebecca Newlove, Saanich manager of sustainability, transportation accounts for the majority of the district’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – most of which comes from personal vehicles – so residents should be encouraged to transition to active transportation and transit.

Saanich declared a climate emergency in 2019 and adopted a climate plan in January 2020 which outlined goals to reduce the community’s GHG emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050. This, Newlove explained, would require all buses being electrified by 2030 and an increase in trips taken via public transit from nine per cent to 20 per cent by 2050.

BC Transit staff members also attended the council meeting virtually and explained that COVID-19 has dealt BC Transit a significant blow. Ridership – and therefore fares – declined nearly 80 per cent in March 2020. While there has been a gradual increase since then, ridership has not returned to pre-pandemic numbers.

Mayor Fred Haynes also pointed out that as electric vehicles become more popular, revenue from the gas tax – 5.5 cents per litre from every fuel purchase in the Victoria regional transit service area – will go down significantly.

Currently, 32 per cent of BC Transit’s system is funded by the province and the other 68 per cent comes from the fuel tax, property taxes, fares and advertising revenue. As revenue from the gas tax drops, replacement funds will be needed and could be reflected in property taxes or higher bus fares, he said.

On behalf of Saanich, Haynes will write to Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure, to declare Saanich’s support for the VRTC’s funding requests for transit service expansion and infrastructure in 2021 and over the next 10 years.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BC TransitDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gas prices on the rise in Greater Victoria, 8-cent jump spotted
Next story
Central Saanich councillor criticizes colleagues for being too slow with grants

Just Posted

The 17 Mile Pub is at the centre of a multi-million-dollar highway construction project. (Google Maps)
17 Mile Pub owners hope to capitalize on Sooke highway realignment

Commercial node, AdrenaLine expansion proposed for Sooke

Lisa Love, left, and Dana Livingstone of the Wildlife Advocates Collective want to establish wildlife corridors along Sooke Road. The group wants to start with the new highway reconstruction project between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road in Sooke. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
How creating wildlife crossings can help deer, bears – and even amphibians

Dana Livingstone knows the dangers wild animals can pose to drivers on… Continue reading

The District of Sooke hopes to fast-track the Otter Point sidewalk project with a federal-provincial grant. (Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke applies for sidewalk funding for busy traffic corridor

$2.1-million project eyed for Otter Point Road

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich calls on province to increase transit funding to evolve service, meet climate goals

Increased ridership, electric buses required for Saanich to meet climate targets

Coun. Zeb King said council is not acting fast enough to help individuals struggling with economic effects of COVID-19. (Black Press Media File)
Central Saanich councillor criticizes colleagues for being too slow with grants

Coun. Zeb King takes peers to task after council rejects his notice of motion

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Jim Lightbody. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Lottery Corp. CEO ‘blown away’ by police report of organized crime at casinos

Jim Lightbody says the corporation did everything in its power to mitigate risk of money laundering

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s latest travel restrictions expected to be announced Friday as COVID-19 variants spread

Prime Minister expected to announce new measures aimed at the containing spread of COVID-19 variants

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Zachary and his puppy buddies out for a weekly stroll on the Pitt Meadows dikes. (Special to The News)
Video of Maple Ridge pup tackling ‘brother’ goes viral on TikTok

Family were taking a walk on Pitt Meadows dikes when TikTok takedown occurred

Cobble Hill’s Malcolm Taylor was fitted with a new myoelectric arm earlier this year. (Submitted)
B.C. teen getting in touch with his new myoelectric arm

Malcolm Taylor’s prosthetic can sense and respond to muscle impulses

The Rod & Gun bar and grill, located at 163 Alberni Highway in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Parksville’s iconic Rod & Gun bar and grill open again following damage from fire

Owner says ‘support has been unbelievable and I just can’t thank the community enough’

Wireless meter testing at a BC Hydro facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Hydro, province hope to attract new clean technologies with discounted rates

New CleanBC industrial rates to help businesses, industries switch to electricity

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

Most Read