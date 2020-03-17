District of Saanich announces program cancellations and recreation centre closures amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Saanich Parks & Recreation/Facebook)

Saanich cancels all programs and drop-in activities until further notice

Essential health services and day camps to operate until March 20

Residents may have to be inventive when it comes to finding activities for their children during spring break as the District of Saanich closed drop-in activities and programs in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Saanich Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) announced on March 16 that Saanich Commonwealth Place, Pearkes, Gordon Head and Cedar Hill recreation centres are closed until further notice and all programs and drop-in activities are cancelled.

ALSO READ: B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Credits will be issued to those who have already registered for programs and activities, and passes will be suspended. According to the District, program refunds will be placed onto user Active Net accounts, and advises there is no need to call and cancel program registration. For any refund requests, the District will process refunds at a later date.

With the closures of several Saanich recreation centres, the EOC says that the Saanich Neighbourhood Place will use a separate entrance and will remain open until otherwise notified. Cedar Hill Gold Course will also remain open to the public.

All Greater Victoria public library branches are closed until further notice.

Mayor Fred Haynes announced at the March 16 council meeting that all essential services will remain open such as health services and day camps until Friday, March 20. The decision to keep these programs operating was done in line with guidance from the BC Centre for Disease Control and the Medical Health Office, according to the EOC.

The EOC assures that health services will continue to be available for patients who rely on pain and injury management care.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Ahousaht First Nation closes community to non-residents

Although essential services will remain open, the District stresses that circumstances are changing daily as the province directs the municipality on steps that need to be taken to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Haynes encourages residents during this time to take advantage of Saanich trails and parks to stay healthy and active. “While we know that recreation is a key part of our community, it is important that we all do our part to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19.” he says.

As information and closures are constantly changing, Saanich residents can check for updates online at saanich.ca/COVID-19.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard
and follow us on Instagram

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One seriously injured, one arrested after stabbing in Nanaimo
Next story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Just Posted

Royal BC Museum closes due to COVID-19 situation

Doors will shut as of 5 p.m. on March 17

B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Most sports seasons cancelled with some optimism for June

Drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic opens in Victoria

Public requires referral from doctor or 811 nurse

Where are they now? Leap year baby from 1974 living in Australia since 18

Gap year turns into new life path for 56-year-old

Saanich cancels all programs and drop-in activities until further notice

Essential health services and day camps to operate until March 20

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

BREAKING: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

News comes as four deaths and more than 100 cases reported in B.C.

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer be able to enter Canada

One seriously injured, one arrested after stabbing in Nanaimo

Incident happened Tuesday morning on Clifford Road near the Nanaimo River

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.

Doctors to be paid for ‘virtual care’ services online

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘An opportunity for organizations that may have been resistant to that idea to try it on for size’

Most Read