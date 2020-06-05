Saanich Parks, Recreation, and Community Service has opted to cancel all recreation centre memberships with time-constraints that are going unused due to mandatory facility closures and safety regulations limiting group sizes. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich cancels recreation centre membership passes due to COVID-19

Pass-holders to receive account credit or refund, facilities remain closed

Saanich has temporarily suspended the sale of recreation centre passes and is crediting those who already purchased membership passes with time limits.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the closure of indoor recreation facilities across Greater Victoria. Saanich is home to four recreation centres – all closed since March 18 to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Recreation facilities begin to reopen across Greater Victoria

In recognition of the safety restrictions implemented by the province, Saanich Parks, Recreation, and Community Services opted to cancel all recreation centre memberships with time-constraints – such as annual and six-month passes that can’t be used due to mandatory facility closures and safety regulations limiting group sizes.

Credits will be applied to residents’ accounts – prorated from March 17 – and can be used for single activity registrations, admission punch cards, programs and other facility bookings when service resumes. Those who would prefer a refund can contact any of Saanich’s recreation centres for assistance.

Saanich recreation centres will also not be selling new monthly or annual passes for the foreseeable future.

READ ALSO: Island Health to use Saanich recreation centre to support pandemic needs

A timeline for the reopening of indoor recreation facilities has yet to be finalized, said District spokesperson Megan Catalano on June 4. Staff are monitoring the provincial health officer’s directions and will be adhering to the Recreation and Parks Sector Guideline for Restarting Operations – developed by BC Recreation and Parks Association and approved by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Mayor Fred Haynes said staff are aware residents value the recreation facilities and are looking for ways to safely resume service. Saanich will keep residents informed as plans are made, he said, adding that when facilities do reopen, service “will not be business as usual.”

While indoor facilities remain inaccessible, some outdoor recreation facilities have already reopened. The Cedar Hill Golf Course resumed service on May 5 and many of the District’s outdoor recreation facilities and sports courts reopened on May 21

Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services is also looking at starting summer day camp programs the week of June 29. The District will reach out to parents with information about registration and protocols.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichrecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people
Next story
Sooke fitness facilities reopen to the public

Just Posted

Sooke fitness facilities reopen to the public

Extra measures set in place to ensure user safety

Playgrounds back in the swing of things on the West Shore

Langford, View Royal, Colwood reopen parks, playgrounds

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to those on frontlines of First World War

The Salvation Army will be handing out doughnuts to community partners on Friday

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

MISSING: High-risk woman last seen on May 25

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

End of an Era: Tofino hair studio closes shop

“We were getting excited to start ramping up and then all of sudden we had to close our doors.”

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Most Read