Saanich cidery crafts new bevvy named after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Sea Cider has released a new “Temperance Series” of non-alcoholic, sparkling juices. (Courtesy of Sea Cider)

Raise a glass because all ages can enjoy Sea Cider’s newest drinks.

The Saanichton cider farm and ciderhouse’s “Temperance Series” are non-alcoholic, sparkling juices intended to incite a feeling of balance and wellness.

“Wellness is about self-care but also our responsibility to care for others,” said Kristen Needham, Sea Cider owner and general manager.

Seeing this type of wellness exemplified by Dr. Bonnie Henry, the cidery decided to name one of its new drinks after her. “Temperance Bonnie” is crafted from blackberries and B.C. apples.

READ ALSO: Sidney octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry scheduled to swim away next week

The work that Henry, health care workers and caregivers have been doing is personal for Needham, who experienced first hand what it’s like to care for people when her daughter and mother were hospitalized this year.

“For much of this year I’ve been in crisis mode trying to navigate the healthcare system while running Sea Cider,” Needham said. “It’s made me appreciate how much family caregivers do, and how caregivers are true partners in the health care system.”

Now she’s drawing attention to Family Caregivers of BC, a non-profit that provides emotional support, education and advocacy to family caregivers.

“Regardless of your situation, I encourage other caregivers to reach out and find support, to pay attention to your own well-being too,” Needham said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

READ ALSO: B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CiderCoronavirusSaanich