Saanich closes Mount Doug to vehicle traffic over long weekend due to snow, increased pedestrian use

With a snowstorm brewing and the B.C. Family Day long weekend approaching, Saanich opted to closed Mount Douglas Park to vehicle traffic and is reminding visitors to park in designated lots.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Greater Victoria and with up to 25 cm of snow expected this weekend, parks staff decided to close the gate up Churchill Drive to Mount Douglas Park on Friday (Feb. 12) to prevent drivers from dealing with icy conditions.

With snow and cold temperatures expected, the gate up Churchill Dr to Mount Douglas Park will remain closed this weekend. Still open to foot traffic!#SaanichParks #MtDougPark pic.twitter.com/1mzDwKQus5 — Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services (@SaanichParksRec) February 12, 2021

As with most long weekends, the gate will remain closed through B.C. Family Day on Feb. 15 and reopen on Feb. 16 during the park’s regular hours of noon to 11 p.m.

The closure increases safety for pedestrians as there are often more visitors on foot over long weekends.

Saanich is also reminding park users to avoid parking illegally on road edges. If the lot on Churchill Drive is full, drivers can leave their vehicles in the beach parking lot down the street off Cordova Bay Road.

We need your help! If visiting Mount Douglas Park, park smart. No parking along road edges, especially Churchill Dr. The beach parking lot has lots of space! You are there to enjoy nature – treat it kindly and take a few extra steps 😉 #MtDougPark #SaanichParks #ParkSmart pic.twitter.com/xTA2Qxc2f3 — Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services (@SaanichParksRec) February 8, 2021

