The District of Saanich has decided to close down public playgrounds until further notice as COVID-19 spreads. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATED: Saanich, Sidney, CRD playgrounds close as COVID-19 spreads

Saanich closure follows complaints that some park-users weren’t practicing social distancing

Saanich has decided to temporarily close public playgrounds in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Effective March 20, all playgrounds in Saanich parks or at Saanich recreation facilities are closed to the public until further notice although parks, fields, trails, open spaces and public washrooms will remain open.

READ ALSO: Mayor encourages residents to take advantage of Saanich trails amid COVID-19

The municipality made the decision to close the playgrounds “in response to public concerns that some playground users are not practicing social distancing as directed by B.C.’s provincial health officer,” explained Megan Catalano, information officer for the Saanich Emergency Operations Centre, in a written statement.

Social distancing includes remaining at least two metres – about the length of a queen-sized bed – away from others while out of the home even if you’re not ill, Catalano said.

Social distancing can be practiced by limiting outdoor activities, avoiding large social gatherings and practicing proper cough etiquette and handwashing. Saanich is asking parents to explain social distancing to their children and enforce the guidelines.

READ ALSO: Saanich amps up COVID-19 precautions, closes all major facilities to the public

All playgrounds in the Capital Regional District and in the Town of Sidney have also been closed for the foreseeable future, though public parks remain open.

Families are still encouraged to enjoy the parks and trails throughout the community while avoiding groups and maintaining a safe social distance. Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes is inviting residents to get outside and enjoy the spring weather from a safe distance in the District’s many parks that feature open spaces and trails.

Haynes himself marked the first day of spring – March 19 – with a walk in Saanich’s Brydon Park with his seven-year-old labradoodle Beowolf.

Visit saanich.ca/COVID-19 for up to date information about how Saanich is managing the COVID-19 outbreak.

–With files from Sarah Schuchard.

