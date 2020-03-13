Saanich counts most blooms in 45th Greater Victoria Flower Count

Saanich is this year’s ‘bloomingest’ community according to the 45th edition of the Greater Victoria Flower Count, with a total of 44,955,892,129 blossoms counted.
This year’s count, which ended on March 12, saw almost 46 billion blossoms counted over the week-long event. Victoria took second place, with 564,585,757 blossoms counted.
Elementary school participation is a major component of the count, with Susan Holme’s class at Cordova Bay Elementary School in Saanich taking first place. Holme’s class counted 552,306,340 blossoms, which gets them a trip from LA Limousines to The Butchart Gardens.
Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said he was proud the District won the Flower Count.
“From large public places like Mt. Douglas Park to the many individual gardens throughout the community, it is no wonder Saanich residents submitted the largest count,” said Haynes.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.