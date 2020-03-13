Acting Victoria Mayor Jeremy Loveday (left), horticulturalist Valerie Murray; Laura Dohan, online marketing specialist with the Butchart Gardens; Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria; Thandi Williams, director of operations and deputy private secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Catherine Holt, CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and Patty Grant, president of Friends of Government House Volunteers are excited about the launch of the 2020 Flower Count. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Saanich counts most blooms in 45th Greater Victoria Flower Count

44,955,892,129 blossoms counted in Saanich

Saanich is this year’s ‘bloomingest’ community according to the 45th edition of the Greater Victoria Flower Count, with a total of 44,955,892,129 blossoms counted.

This year’s count, which ended on March 12, saw almost 46 billion blossoms counted over the week-long event. Victoria took second place, with 564,585,757 blossoms counted.

READ ALSO: 45th annual Flower Count is back in Greater Victoria

Elementary school participation is a major component of the count, with Susan Holme’s class at Cordova Bay Elementary School in Saanich taking first place. Holme’s class counted 552,306,340 blossoms, which gets them a trip from LA Limousines to The Butchart Gardens.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor issues a quiz challenge to test residents’ knowledge of CRD, Saanich

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said he was proud the District won the Flower Count.

“From large public places like Mt. Douglas Park to the many individual gardens throughout the community, it is no wonder Saanich residents submitted the largest count,” said Haynes.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19: Sooke opens emergency operations centre

Sooke following a number of guidelines for coronavirus

Pilot program opens door to senior driving testing in Sooke

Mayor hopes program will become permanent

Island Health opens referral only COVID-19 testing clinic in Victoria

Patients must be referred by their primary care provider or an 811 nurse

Sooke Meals on Wheels in urgent need of volunteers

Cooks, board members wanted

Cirque du Soleil cancels coming Victoria show

AXEL performances are cancelled across B.C.

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

Most Read