Saanich Police say one man went to hospital after a crash on Admirals Road and Cowper Street Sunday morning. (Google Maps)

A medical emergency was the likely cause of a crash on Admirals Road late Sunday morning.

Saanich Police confirmed there was a two-vehicle collision around 11:54 a.m. near Admirals Road and Cowper Street. The driver of one vehicle is believed to have had a medical episode before driving into a light pole and another vehicle.

The driver was transported to hospital. Their condition remains unclear.

