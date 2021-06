Police say there were injuries, traffic impacted

Google Maps shows significant traffic backups after a crash reported shortly before noon on Father’s Day, June 20. (Google Maps)

A crash ground traffic to a standstill late Father’s Day morning in Saanich.

Police closed one lane eastbound after a crash after 11 a.m. at McKenzie Avenue and Glanford Avenue. Police said there injuries but did not report severity.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. The scene was clear by 2:30 p.m.

