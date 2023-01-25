Saanich crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Police looking for witnesses, dashcam footage from 4100-block of Interurban Road

The Saanich Police Department is looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from the 4100 block of Interurban Road after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

One person is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash Tuesday night in Saanich.

Police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from the 4100 block of Interurban Road from approximately 8:30 p.m.

The Saanich Police Department was called to the area for a two-vehicle crash that left two drivers – the only occupants of the vehicles – with injuries. One remains in hospital while the other was released with minor injuries.

The collision caused a white sedan to veer off the roadway into bushes and crash into a tree, according to a statement from police. The grey sedan went over a curb and crashed into a fence.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the grey sedan had entered the roadway from a driveway while the white sedan was travelling southbound on Interurban Road. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Interurban Road was closed between Wilkinson and Grange roads until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of the events leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

