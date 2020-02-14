A large pothole near the intersection of Saanich Road and Greenridge Crescent is one of many waiting to be repaired following the storm. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich crews repair more than 500 potholes after January snowstorm

Winter weather puts stress on pavement, explains a District spokesperson

Saanich crews are battling hundreds of potholes left behind by the January snow.

Greater Victoria kicked off 2020 with a winter storm that led to record-breaking snowfall and below-freezing temperatures. Residents bundled up against the chilly wind, trudged through snowbanks and wobbled across black ice.

Once the storm subsided, the region’s standard mild weather returned and the snow melted away. By February, the only remaining evidence of the winter weather Greater Victoria received was the potholes and cracks left behind in the pavement.

READ ALSO: Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect

READ ALSO: Snowstorm 2020: Greater Victoria residents urged to stay home

Between Jan. 27 and Feb. 7, crews repaired more than 520 potholes in Saanich, said District spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

In the winter, the process of freezing and thawing puts pressure on the pavement and leaves behind potholes and cracks, she explained.

“Saanich is aware of this and we have a plan in place to address the effects of the winter weather,” McLeod said.

She noted that remediation work is being done “on a daily basis” to keep Saanich roads safe.

