Saanich Earth Day Festival promotes greener living in the district

Mayor Fred Haynes and civil engineering technician Lauren Hermansson at an information booth showcasing road improvements in the district at Saanich’s Earth Day Festival. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Residents of Saanich were able to explore ways to take care of the planet and decrease human impact at its annual Earth Day Festival.

The District of Saanich celebrated environmental efforts being made in the area on Saturday (April 23) by educating residents through an assortment of activities and information booths at the municipal hall.

Information booths showcased topics such as the expansion of the district’s cycling networks and efforts in active transportation, how to protect natural ecosystems and how to get involved in taking climate action.

Lauren Hermansson, a civil engineering technician for the district, said it’s important to encourage people to use active transportation and that shift will only be possible with the right infrastructure in place.

“Today we’re talking about the Sinclair Road project – we’re doing road rehabilitation and underground infrastructure replacements and adding pedestrian and cycling infrastructure along this road,” said Hermansson. “We’re all about active transportation and previously on Sinclair Road, it wasn’t cyclist or pedestrian-friendly … we’re improving this network to get people out of their cars and onto active means of transport.”

Guests who cycled to the festival were able to register to win a variety of prizes including a $1,000 gift certificate for an E-Bike from a local cycling shop.

“It’s a been a great day and we see people out in huge numbers today … this is a way of helping the great residents of Saanich learn of the programs in Saanich, we’re talking about car-light living and many other educational activities are here as well,” said Mayor Fred Haynes.

ALSO READ: Peninsula First Nations lead beach cleanup as part of Earth Day celebration

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichSaanich