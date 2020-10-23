c

Saanich emergency crews respond to Blanshard Street crash

Two vehicles involved in collision

Saanich emergency crews were on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Blanshard Street Friday afternoon.

Southbound Blanshard Street traffic was impacted by the collision, which occurred at the intersection with Cloverdale Avenue.

Saanich police and fire crews were on scene directing traffic. The collision was cleared by 12 p.m. No injuries were reported.

