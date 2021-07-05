UPDATE: Saanich firefighters save cat from Burnside Road apartment fire

A fire in the second storey of a Saanich apartment building has been contained to one unit.
The Saanich Fire Department was called shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday to the 400-block of Burnside Road East after a fire broke out in the residential building.
While the fire was contained to a single unit, there is extensive water and smoke damage.
Fire has been contained to a single apartment.
No injuries have been reported and firefighters were able to save one cat.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
|(Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
