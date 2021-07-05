The Saanich Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the 400-block of Burnside Road East. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

UPDATE: Saanich firefighters save cat from Burnside Road apartment fire

A fire in the second storey of a Saanich apartment building has been contained to one unit.

The Saanich Fire Department was called shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday to the 400-block of Burnside Road East after a fire broke out in the residential building.

While the fire was contained to a single unit, there is extensive water and smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported and firefighters were able to save one cat.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

(Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

 

