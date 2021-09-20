SAANICH–ESQUIMALT–SOOKE: Final day to cast your vote

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

10:30 a.m. – A slow trickle of voters was making its way through an Esquimalt polling station Monday morning, in what appears to be a trend across Greater Victoria.

Elections officials at the Chief and Petty Officers’ Mess polling station on Lyall Street told Black Press Media advanced voting days saw a huge turnout, but so far Monday its been a highly manageable load. They said there had been no issues so far.

— Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) September 20, 2021

(Video on time lapse) pic.twitter.com/e8vFv8mU0f — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) September 20, 2021

Polls open at 7 a.m. in the Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke riding with a new federal government expected to be named Monday night in Canada’s 44th federal election.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Who is running in Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke?

Randall Garrison, NDP

Doug Kobayashi, Liberal

Harley Gordon, Green

Laura Frost, Conservative

Rob Anderson, People’s Party of Canada

Tyson Riel Strandlund, Communist Party of Canada

Polls in Greater Victoria close at 7 p.m.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions such as what kind of identification to bring, click here.

