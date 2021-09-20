ESQUIMALT-SAANICH–SOOKE: Randall Garrison’s lead widens as third of polls report

With about 30 per cent the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke polls reporting, NDP incumbent Randall Garrison has started to widen his lead in the riding over Conservative Laura Frost and Liberal Doug Kobayashi.

Garrison holds 4,900 votes, while Frost and Kobayashi are neck-in-neck with 2,532 and 2,475, respectively. Green candidate Harley Gordon sits in fourth place with 1,190 votes and People’s Party of Canada candidate Rob Anderson has 576.

Elections Canada is reporting a total of 102,679 electors on its list for the riding, out of a population of 120,834.

In 2019, Randall won with 34 per cent of the vote, over the Greens with 27 per cent, Conservatives with 19 per cent, Liberals with 18 per cent, and People’s Party of Canada with two.

The Canadian Press is projecting the Liberals have won enough seats to stay in power with a minority government but have fallen short of winning a majority.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will need the support of at least one other party to maintain a minority government.

Officials will begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

More to come.

 

