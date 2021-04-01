Saanich fire crews on the scene of a structure fire in the 600-block Jolly Place the morning of April 1. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

UPDATED: Saanich fire crews douse kitchen fire on Jolly Place

No injuries reported, significant damage to kitchen

Saanich firefighters were called to a structure fire Thursday morning in the 600-block Jolly Place.

A stove-top fire inside a Saanich home spread quickly to other parts of the kitchen and the Saanich Fire Department was quick to respond. Three fire engines and a ladder truck were dispatched around 11 a.m. along with 16 firefighters.

Two firefighters entered the building initially and two more followed to assist with knocking down the blaze, explained Capt. Kraig Devlin.

Crews took to Twitter to ask drivers and residents to avoid the area of Jolly Place and Glanford Road.

There was only one resident home at the time of the fire but they were able to get outside “prior to being in any danger,” and there were no injuries reported, he said.

Devlin added that the fire was contained to the kitchen and while he couldn’t estimate the cost of the repairs, he said the damage was significant in the room.

Firefighters have recommended the suite resident find somewhere else to stay for the evening but said the other occupants will be able to stay in the other part of the home.

