UPDATED: BC Hydro crews repairing failed electrical equipment in Saanich

Vernon Avenue in Saanich was temporarily closed to traffic headed north toward the Saanich Peninsula Friday afternoon following a BC Hydro equipment failure.

The Saanich Fire Department was called to the 3500-block of Blanshard Street shortly before 3 p.m. and, after inspecting a hydro box under the sidewalk that was smoking, closed Vernon Avenue at Saanich Road.

Firefighters on scene say all lanes of Vernon Avenue north of Saanich Road will be closed to traffic now as they wait for B.C. Hydro crews to arrive. #yyjtraffic — Devon Bidal (@DevonBidal) April 16, 2021

Ted Olynyk, community relations manager for BC Hydro, told Black Press Media that the outage was caused by an equipment failure and about 175 customers in the area were without power. Crews arrived just before 4 p.m. but no estimate was available for when power would be restored.

The roadway reopend by 4:45 p.m.

@bchydro is on scene and Vernon Avenue has reopened to northbound traffic. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/A8Q6873L2C — Devon Bidal (@DevonBidal) April 16, 2021

