Saanich Fire Department investigating early morning fire at elementary school

The Saanich Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire at Strawberry Vale Elementary school that caused extensive damage to the roof. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

An early morning fire at a Saanich elementary school has prompted an investigation by the fire department.

Saanich fire crews and police remain on scene at Strawberry Vale Elementary school in the 4100-block of Rosedale Avenue after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the Saanich Fire Department, there is extensive damage to the roof and there are no injuries. An investigation is underway and traffic in the area is not impacted.

The school property has been closed to the public.

Police have taped off the school property and some emergency crews remain behind the line though the fire has been put out. pic.twitter.com/hIMhmkJelt — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) July 11, 2020

More to come.

READ ALSO: No one injured in Saanich townhouse fire

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

District of SaanichfireSaanich



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

The Saanich Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire at Strawberry Vale Elementary school that caused extensive damage to the roof. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)