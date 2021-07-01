Saanich Fire Department warns residents to avoid fireworks, campfires due to fire hazard

The Saanich Fire Department reminds residents that fireworks are not permitted on Canada Day, and only by permit on Halloween. The department also promotes propane fire pits over campfires, which can lead to unwanted fires from flying sparks, especially during hot, dry weather. (Black Press Media file photo)

Although Canada Day may look different for residents this year based on its newfound focus on Indigenous reconciliation – Saanich Fire Department is still warning residents not to use fireworks or build campfires, in light of the continued high temperatures.

“We’re into an extreme fire warning earlier than usual, and this is a reminder that there are no fireworks permitted in the first place on Canada Day, we only allow them on Halloween with a permit,” said Mike Simpson, assistant chief of fire prevention.

History has proven that people use fireworks on Canada Day despite regulations against them, he added.

ALSO READ: Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 350 hectares

This year more than ever, the use of anything that could cause a spark and create a fire could be catastrophic, Simpson said. He encouraged residents to find other fun, safe and respectful ways to enjoy the day no matter how they choose to celebrate. As an alternative to campfires, the department promotes the use of propane fire pits.

For more information on fire prevention and summer fire safety, visit saanich.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fireFireworksHeat wave