Saanich Fire prepares protocol for COVID-19 precautions. (Facebook/Mary-lee Sampson)

Saanich Fire prepares for COVID-19

So far Saanich Fire has no shortage of staff during virus pandemic

Saanich emergency services are prepared to handle the impacts and service disruptions that may arise from COVID-19. On March 16 Saanich Emergency response released an emergency response plan for first responders. The response plan has been designed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and includes ways for emergency personnel to avoid exposure to the virus.

Robert Heppel, assistant deputy chief for Saanich Fire, says that crews are informed with proper protocol to prevent the virus from spreading.

The prevention plan includes a pre-trip clean and a full clean of any apparatuses and hard surfaces after a shift. All hard surfaces in a station will have to be disinfected after a shift. All personnel will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) during a medical incident. Personnel is to also disinfect upon returning to the station between calls.

Equipment for emergency responders will include medical gloves, glasses and a N95 mask. Crews are expected to carry a N95 mask at all times for personal situations where they are likely to aerosol bodily fluids.

According to the emergency response protocol, all crew members are to wear PPE equipment upon close contact and assessments of patients that are presenting clinical features of an infectious respiratory virus such as: fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Heppel says that although Saanich Fire has set up protocol on how to handle potential loss in staff numbers, there is currently no shortage of staff. The fire department also implemented corporate policy for crew members experiencing symptoms, or coming back from a trip and needing to go into quarantine.

In the event that an emergency crew member is potentially exposed to the virus during a call, the member must report the incident to their platoon captain. The platoon captain will then advise fire dispatch and contact the on-call duty chief in which the duty chief will contact BC Ambulance Service and Vancouver Island Coastal Health to advise them of the exposure and to ensure proper follow-up and testing of the patient through the medical health officer.

sarah.schuchard

@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed
Next story
West Shore Parks and Rec closes its doors Tuesday amid COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Victoria distiller partners with body care store to make free hand sanitizer

Companies will distrubute product to essential service workers

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Sooke’s Otter Point Dental patients warned of coronavirus exposure

Staff member attended Vancouver conference, self-quarantined

Saanich Fire prepares for COVID-19

So far Saanich Fire has no shortage of staff during virus pandemic

Victoria parkades ditch attendants in effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure

Some parkades were free this week, but fees are back in place

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

Passengers from Nanaimo now on ‘mystery cruise’ due to COVID-19 state of catastrophe in Chile

Holland America Line vessel wasn’t allowed to return to port today in Punta Arenas

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Vancouver Island Regional Library issues notices of layoff to most staff

VIRL closed all libraries on March 16 to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River

Dolphins were being hunted by orcas, ended up in a fishing trap

Most Read