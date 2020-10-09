The Saanich Fire Department doused two fires in the same building on the morning of Oct. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich firefighters douse two separate fires in same building in one hour

Improperly disposed of cigarette blamed for second blaze

In a rare occurrence, Saanich firefighters were called to two separate fires in the same apartment building in the same hour on Thursday morning.

The first fire sparked in a residential building in the 200-block of Regina Avenue – just off Tillicum Road – at 10:11 a.m. on Oct. 8. When crews from the temporary fire station at the Pearkes Arena arrived, they found a small clothing fire in a first-floor unit and quickly doused the flames, said Capt. Carl Trepels of the Saanich Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division.

READ ALSO: Crews battle major structure fire on Goldstream Avenue

Firefighters had just returned to the station when a second fire was reported in the same apartment building at 10:49 a.m. This time, the blaze started on the patio of a second-flood unit and was likely the result of a cigarette that hadn’t been properly disposed of, Trepels said.

READ ALSO: Housing complex planned for former Island Outfitters property in Saanich core

The building was evacuated both times and crews were quick to contain the fires, he said, adding that the timely reactions of the residents, building staff and firefighters resulted in the fires causing minimal damage.

Trepels said it’s rare for firefighters to be called to the same building for two separate fires within an hour.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichfirefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court
Next story
B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

Just Posted

Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Group considering space at new seniors complex

Chainsaw carver turns dead tree into stunning work of art

Historic tree at Malahat Farm sprouts new life

Family of missing Beecher Bay woman chooses hope

Raymona Peter, 45, has been missing from Scia’new First Nation since Sept. 30

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Garden suites get final approval from Saanich council

Backyard detached housing units expected to increase affordability options in the district

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Search and rescue crews extricate man who fell down deep crevasse on Vancouver Island

Difficult terrain made rescue tricky for Arrowsmith SAR team

Most Read