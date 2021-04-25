Construction of a new bike skills area at Saanich’s McMinn Park is set to begin the week of May 3 and finish in late June. (District of Saanich image)

Construction of a new bike skills area at Saanich's McMinn Park is set to begin the week of May 3 and finish in late June. (District of Saanich image)

Saanich gears up for construction of new bike skills track at McMinn Park

Work on track to begin May 3, minor trail disruptions expected

Biking enthusiasts and amateurs alike can mark their calendars as construction of a new bike skills area at Saanich’s McMinn Park is set to be completed in late June.

On Friday (April 16), the district announced work would be starting on a track to provide a safe, structured place for mountain bike and BMX riders to learn and practice.

Saanich finalized the concept plan for a two-phased improvement project at McMinn Park in Cordova Bay in 2017 and, in May, work will begin on phase two which includes a bike skills park at the south end. (Image via the District of Saanich)

In 2017, a concept plan was finalized by parks staff and the community for McMinn Park – located in Cordova Bay off Maplegrove Street, the Lochside Regional Trail and Sunnymead Way.

READ ALSO: Saanich selects company to build youth bike skills track at Tripp Station Park

Renovations were split into two phases. The first part of the construction included the installation of a new playground, sports courts, paths, and a disk golf course. The second stage, starting the week of May 3, will consist of a small bike skills area at the south end of the park and a public washroom that will be installed to the north later this year.

The design plan for the bike skills track includes several ramps, banked turns and jumps. Trail users are advised that there may be some disruptions during construction.

READ ALSO: Residents, councillors dig into potential uses for empty park in Saanich

ConstructionDistrict of Saanich

