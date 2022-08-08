Saanich gets rolling on Tillicum Road protected bike lanes

Work to start this month with completion expected late this year

Work will begin in August on protected bike lanes along Tillicum Road in Saanich. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Construction will start this month on protected bike lanes on Tillicum Road in Saanich.

“This section is an important corridor for safety improvements as it’s a particularly vulnerable area for active transportation users,” the district explained in a release.

Saanich will remove two vehicle lanes to create the protected bike lanes, leaving two general purpose lanes and one left turn lane along Tillicum Road from Arena Road (at the Tillicum Centre) to Saanich’s boundary with Esquimalt at Tillicum Road Bridge.

“Improving conditions for pedestrians and cyclists on Tillicum will address an important gap in safe infrastructure and help enable residents to have multiple transportation options,” Coun. Rebecca Mersereau, chair of Saanich’s Active Transportation Committee, said in the release.

The district warned there may be some initial delays with the traffic pattern change that will be monitored by staff with adjustments to traffic signals as needed.

Approved by council back in March, the project is estimated to cost $500,000 with the bike lanes expected to open late this year.

For more information on this project and others, go to saanich.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bike lanesConstructionDistrict of Saanich