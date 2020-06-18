Saanich greenlights bylaw amendment to permit roadside farm stands

The potential for farm stands in Saanich got a green thumbs up and now residents will have the chance to weigh in at a public hearing.
Current bylaws don’t permit roadside stands within the Urban Containment Boundary (UCB) but some residents have been fighting for change. On June 15, council reviewed a report from staff recommending that a zoning bylaw amendment be approved to allow temporary use permits for roadside stands selling “homegrown and value-added” fruits, vegetables, flowers and homemade crafts to be operated in residential zones.
Council voted unanimously to send the bylaw to a public hearing.
The proposed bylaw would allow Saanich residents currently operating farm stands within the UCB 30 days to apply for and obtain a temporary use permit. Those wishing to open a new farm stand would not be allowed until they’ve applied for the permit.
Typically, temporary use permits are good for three years with the potential to renew for another three. Each roadside stand application would come to council and be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Mayor Fred Haynes expects stands would bring vibrancy to the community, along with financial benefits. He noted there is no age limit and youth are encouraged to get involved.
No date has been set for the public hearing though municipal staff said it could be July 14 at the earliest.
