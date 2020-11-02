Saanich Halloween party hosts slapped with $2,300 fine

Police say other get-togethers were in compliance with health order

Saanich police responded to a number of noise complaints over the weekend, but say only one party was in violation of provincial health orders. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich partiers were slammed with a $2,300 fine this weekend for violating provincial health orders.

Saanich police were called to a number of noise complaints, but only one household was non-compliant with the B.C. provincial health officer’s gatherings and events order. Roughly 30 people were gathered in the Reynolds Park home when police arrived around 2 a.m. Nov. 1. The homeowner was issued the fine.

When they responded to other noise complaints, police found the get-togethers to be within the new regulations, which restrict gatherings to household members plus six guests.

“That party was the only one we found not in compliance,” said Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades. “We thank everybody who was hosting responsibly.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Police also responded to a number of firework incidents, including reports that fireworks were being set off from the University of Victoria campus Friday evening.

When they arrived, suspects shot fireworks at the officers. Two officers were struck but uninjured.

Police found another woman who had been struck by fireworks and suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her leg. Officers located and arrested an 18-year-old man, who was charged with assault causing bodily harm for shooting fireworks at the woman.

Anastasiades said noise and fireworks complaints are typical for a Halloween weekend, he encouraged people to continue gathering responsibly.

READ ALSO: Midnight fireworks on New Year’s Eve called ‘selfish, incredibly intrusive’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SaanichSaanich Police Department