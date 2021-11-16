Saanich hosting open houses on draft Cadboro Bay neighbourhood plan

Residents can attend virtually or in person this week

Saanich staff say retaining and enhancing the unique character of the Cadboro Bay Village core is a key priority in improvement plans for the neighbourhood. (Photo courtesy of Derek Ford)

The feedback lines are open for the public to comment and view Saanich’s draft Cadboro Bay Local Area Plan.

Upcoming in-person open houses and an ongoing virtual version are available to view the plan, developed with input from the community for the 20-to-30 year future of the Cadboro Bay neighbourhood.

Workshops, open houses, community visioning and surveys have already seen Saanich residents contribute to the design of the plan.

“Together, we’ve created a robust draft plan that seeks to retain what’s valued about Cadboro Bay, while looking to expand housing options, respond to climate change, improve active transportation routes and enhance the Cadboro Bay Village,” Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said in a statement.

Key goals of the plan include maintenance of and further improvements to Cadboro Bay Village, allowing for more housing suitable for all stages of life, improving transportation links, planning for sea level rise and climate change impacts, and other elements.

Residents are encouraged to participate by viewing the draft plan and register for a live or online open house event. Upcoming live events happen Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Friday Nov. 19 at St. George’s Anglican Church (5:30 to 9 p.m.), and Nov. 25 at Broad View United Church, (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.).

For additional information about the draft Cadboro Bay Local Area Plan or to register for any of the open houses, visit saanich.ca/cadboro.

