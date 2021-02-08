(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich house party host fined $2,300

Officers spotted 10-15 people hanging out at a home Saturday night

Police watched as guests scattered at a house party in Saanich on Saturday.

The Saanich Police Department was called to a Gordon Head home on Feb. 6 around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a house party in contravention of current public health orders. When they arrived, officers saw 10 to 15 people gathered on a deck. The people scattered when they saw police.

The resident denied a party had taken place but was issued a $2,300 ticket under the Emergency Programs Act for organizing or hosting a non-complaint event.

READ ALSO: More exposures as positive cases of COVID-19 on the rise across Greater Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

