Saanich K9 handler, dog make double arrest after armed robbery

Two men in custody after armed robbery at Burnside Road West convenience store

Saanich Police Service Dog Grimm and his handler successfully located and arrested two male suspects after a robbery at a Burnside Road West convenience store. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

A Saanich police dog and his handler received praise this week for successfully locating and arresting two men after a convenience store was robbed at knifepoint Thursday.

Shortly after midnight on Nov. 5, officers responded to reports of a robbery that had just taken place at a convenience store on Burnside Road West at Harriet Road. According to police, two men entered the store, their faces covered by surgical masks, pulled out a knife and demanded money. The pair took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was injured.

Two robbery suspects were located near the scene of the crime early this morning by #PSDGrimm @SaanichPDK9 . Both are in police custody and facing Robbery charges. #Saanich #yyj #gooddog Read more: https://t.co/7m2QgQUwfa pic.twitter.com/3F8yO8Sl5i — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) November 6, 2020

Police dog Grimm and his handler joined the officers on scene. The pup got to work tracking the suspects and both were located in a nearby park – one block from the convenience store.

A 30-year-old and a 52-year-old were arrested and remained in police custody as of Friday morning. The suspects face various charges including robbery.

