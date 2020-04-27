Staff at the Saanich Emergency Operations Centre are looking at ways to safely reopen the Cedar Hill Golf Course. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich ‘looking at options’ to safely reopen Cedar Hill Golf Course

Mayor ‘so pleased’ with residents following pandemic safety protocol

A grand reopening of the Cedar Hill Golf Course could be on the horizon.

On April 23, Mayor Fred Haynes told Black Press Media that the Saanich Emergency Operations Center (EOC) staff are considering ways to safely reopen the District-owned golf course. He emphasized that no dates have been confirmed but said staff are “looking at options” and could possibly begin reopening the facility at the end of the month.

READ ALSO: Group reported sneaking onto closed Saanich golf course to hit balls

Saanich staff are waiting for the province’s update on April 29 regarding the state of emergency declaration before making a decision, said Megan Catalano, EOC information officer. “Our hope is to reopen that service sooner rather than later.”

The golf course was shut down on March 23 – along with all of Saanich’s other outdoor recreation facilities – to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. At first, golf course staff had trouble keeping residents off the fairways despite notices indicating the closure and warnings about public use of the course during the shut down damaging the fairways.

READ ALSO: Golf courses re-opening cautiously across Greater Victoria

After several warnings, residents took heed and there were no issues over the long weekend, Haynes said. This was “very encouraging” for Saanich staff and he feels residents’ demonstrated cooperation will help the golf course reopen sooner.

In the meantime, residents are asked to continue to be patient and wait for the District to give the green light before returning to the fairways.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of SaanichGolf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Parksville’s homeless no longer sleeping in the graveyard
Next story
‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

Just Posted

Sooke Fine Art Show moves online due to COVID-19 pandemic

34th annual event hosted online in order to adhere to social distancing practices

Sooke Country Market opens online starting May 2

Online version of farmers market created in response to social distancing measures

Royal Roads launches research institute to study global crises, such as pandemic

Cascade Institute will run until 2030, collaborate with University of Waterloo

University of Victoria study shows ocean warming depleting coral reef fish communities by half

Climate change a ‘double whammy’ for reef fish according to UVic biologist

Saanich ‘looking at options’ to safely reopen Cedar Hill Golf Course

Mayor ‘so pleased’ with residents following pandemic safety protocol

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

COVID-19: Parksville’s homeless no longer sleeping in the graveyard

Majority of those camped outside St. Anne’s church have been provided with hotel rooms

B.C. announces funding to improve internet connectivity in remote areas

Funds could benefit North Island communites in Savary Island, Heriot Bay and Zeballos with better connectivity

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding pushing partially-treated sewage into Fraser River

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

Most Read