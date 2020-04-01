The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men’s prison, in Abbotsford is where Derik Christopher Lord was once held. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saanich man serving life sentence for double murder granted day parole

Derik Christopher Lord, convicted in 1992, fathered a child in custody

A Saanich man serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of two people has been granted day parole despite continuing to deny his role in the slayings.

Derik Christopher Lord was 17 when he and another high school student, David Muir, carried out a plan by a third teen, Darren Huenemann, to kill Huenemann’s mother and grandmother in October 1990.

Sharon Huenemann was 47 and her mother, Doris Leatherbarrow, was 69 when they were beaten and stabbed in the throat, in the kitchen of Leatherbarrow’s Tsawwassen home as they prepared to serve the two teens dinner.

RELATED: Saanich man serving life for double murder granted appeal for day parole

Darren Huenemann attended the same Saanich high school as Lord and Muir and had promised them cars, homes and monthly salaries if they killed his relatives and cleared the way for what Huenemann believed would be a roughly $3 million inheritance.

All three teens were convicted in 1992.

Lord, now 47, must abide by a number of day parole conditions including not associating with any people who are involved in criminal activity, not traveling to the Island or the Lower Mainland, along with having no direct contact with any of the victim’s family members and crown witnesses.

He must also return to a residential facility each night.

In a hearing held on March 10, the Parole Board of Canada heard four victim impact statements, along with taking into consideration numerous impact statements already on file, that describe the trauma and psychological harm they continue to endure. The victims state, as noted in The Board’s decision which was released on March 31, fear for their personal safety and do not support Lord’s release.

READ ALSO: Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

The decision noted that over the past 30 years of Lord’s incarceration he has had conflict with staff, had visitors test positive for drugs, has refused to provide urine samples and been in the possession of unauthorized items. It also notes Lord has fathered a child with his current partner, who he met in custody.

In 2016 Lord was reclassified to minimum security.

The board notes what Lord describes as a “chaotic” childhood that saw his family move around a lot, leading to him struggling to make friends in different schools he attended. Lord told the board he felt socially isolated and had poor self-esteem with a history of self-harm.

Throughout his incarceration, Lord discovered his Indigenous heritage and identifies as Metis. His cultural practice played a large role in granting his day parole after Lord appealed the denial of parole in February in part for the board’s failure to recognize the benefits of him engaging with his Aboriginal culture. Although the board stated it could not “find a discernible link between” Lord’s Indigenous social history and the violent nature of his crimes.

The board also found comments Lord made describing the pain and anguish felt by surviving family members “came across as disingenuous” and lacked any “meaningful understanding” of the harm he had caused, along with the “significant resentment and apparent anger toward a key witness” in his trial.

Lord’s day parole will be reassessed in four months.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau
Next story
Trudeau says Parliament needs to pass more COVID-19 benefits, CERB details announced

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP seizes illegal drugs, imitation handguns in Colwood

One man and one woman arrested for weapons-related offences

Hatley Park closed to vehicles, formal gardens closed due to COVID-19

Royal Roads remains open to essential staff

Victoria supervised consumption site shifts to mobile during pandemic

The Harbour will remain open during this time with extra precautions put in place

Rickter Scale: Keep safe, keep calm, keep your distance

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Saanich man serving life sentence for double murder granted day parole

Derik Christopher Lord, convicted in 1992, fathered a child in custody

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Controversial Cowichan tiny house still in place after removal deadline

Cowichan Valley Regional District had ordered it removed by March 15

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

No April Fool’s jokes from Black Press Media

Only factual stories to be printed, despite day calling for hilarity

Most Read