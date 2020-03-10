UVic Student Engineering Society ‘pies’ Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes for a goos cause on March 10. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes takes a pie to the face for charity

UVic Student Engineering Society raises funds for the Children’s Health Foundation

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes took a pie to the face Tuesday at municpal hall.

The annual event, Order of the Pi, is hosted by the University of Victoria Engineering Student’s Society.

ALSO READ: Order of Pi delivers ‘punishment’ to Saanich mayor

At 11 a.m. society members gathered in the parking lot municipal hall barefoot and dressed in colourful garb. As they lined up to walk the steps of the hall, one member was carrying music speaker playing what they describe as ‘cult’ music. Municipal employees were titillated and confused by the display. The members stood in the entrance way of the hall playing their music as people gawked.

Haynes looked up from his work surprised. “What is this?” he asked.

A tradition since 1999, the students dress in robes for the week before Pi day and give people a chance to pay to get their friends and colleagues ‘pied’ for charity. This year the society has raised $197, and of that total $50 was raised to pie Haynes. Money raised from the event goes to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

ALSO READ: Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

The society ‘charged’ Haynes with, “First degree charges of working with other municipalities to improve child day care while forgetting to include night care; for burping as loudly as humanly possible and then saying, ‘oh sorry that was rude’; and for trying to make a goofy red scarf [his] personal brand.”

Although given the option to pay his way out of his charges, Haynes decided to receive a pie to the face. As the pumpkin pie was prepared, he was asked if he had any last words.

“I wish it was apple pie,” Haynes said.

This is not the first time that Haynes has participated in Order of the Pi. He takes pride in having a close connection to the students at UVic and an understanding of student life and was happy to participate.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard
and follow us on Instagram

District of SaanichUVic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

UVic Student Engineering Society ‘pies’ Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes for a goos cause on March 10. (Sarah Schuchard/News Staff)

UVic Student Engineering Society ‘pies’ Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes for a goos cause on March 10. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Previous story
B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food
Next story
Tree removal may impact traffic in Colwood Tuesday and Wednesday

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses of gold car believed to be involved with murder of Langford woman

Officials say check dashcam footage between 4:30 p.m. on March 6 and 9 a.m. on March 7

Driver veers off road, strikes light pole in View Royal early Tuesday

Driver sent to hospital with minor injuries

New Our Place van takes residents from Victoria to View Royal detox program

The New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community offers two-year live-in rehabilitation

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes takes a pie to the face for charity

UVic Student Engineering Society raises funds for the Children’s Health Foundation

UPDATED: Spectrum Secondary cancels classes Tuesday after bomb threat

SD61 says school is safe and will be open on Wednesday

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

GARDEN CLUB: Seeds – Sow’em, Save’em, Grow’em

Sooke Garden Club discusses seeds at its March 25 meeting

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Most Read