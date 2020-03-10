Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes takes a pie to the face for charity

UVic Student Engineering Society ‘pies’ Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes for a goos cause on March 10. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes took a pie to the face Tuesday at municpal hall.

The annual event, Order of the Pi, is hosted by the University of Victoria Engineering Student’s Society.

At 11 a.m. society members gathered in the parking lot municipal hall barefoot and dressed in colourful garb. As they lined up to walk the steps of the hall, one member was carrying music speaker playing what they describe as ‘cult’ music. Municipal employees were titillated and confused by the display. The members stood in the entrance way of the hall playing their music as people gawked.

Haynes looked up from his work surprised. “What is this?” he asked.

A tradition since 1999, the students dress in robes for the week before Pi day and give people a chance to pay to get their friends and colleagues ‘pied’ for charity. This year the society has raised $197, and of that total $50 was raised to pie Haynes. Money raised from the event goes to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

The society ‘charged’ Haynes with, “First degree charges of working with other municipalities to improve child day care while forgetting to include night care; for burping as loudly as humanly possible and then saying, ‘oh sorry that was rude’; and for trying to make a goofy red scarf [his] personal brand.”

Although given the option to pay his way out of his charges, Haynes decided to receive a pie to the face. As the pumpkin pie was prepared, he was asked if he had any last words.

“I wish it was apple pie,” Haynes said.

This is not the first time that Haynes has participated in Order of the Pi. He takes pride in having a close connection to the students at UVic and an understanding of student life and was happy to participate.

UVic Student Engineering Society ‘pies’ Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes for a goos cause on March 10. (Sarah Schuchard/News Staff)